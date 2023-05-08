Georgetown guard Jordan Riley commits to Temple, and two Owls staffers celebrate by ‘surfing’

The mother of Georgetown’s Jordan Riley posted on Instagram on Monday that the 6-foot-4 guard is transferring to Temple.

She included a video of the Owls staff marking the occasion with Riley in a meeting room, as two staffers climbed onto a table to “surf” in celebration. She also thanked new coach Adam Fisher and Owls assistant Chris Clark in the post.

Riley averaged 4.6 points and 2.8 rebounds in 25 games as a sophomore for the Hoyas last season. He was named 2020-21 Gatorade New York boys basketball player of the year at Brentwood High on Long Island.