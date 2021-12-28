Temple’s game against No. 23 Villanova has been postponed because of positive COVID-19 cases within the Owls’ program, the school announced in a press release. It was previously scheduled for 8 p.m. Sunday at the Pavilion.

Temple would have had a chance at claiming a share of the Big 5 title if it defeated Villanova in Wednesday’s game. The Owls (7-5) currently sit at 2-1 in Big 5 play while the Wildcats (8-4) are 3-0 in the Big 5.

This is Temple’s second COVID-19 postponement. The first came when Drexel experienced an outbreak on Dec. 18.

Dating back to the summer, Temple has had five pauses related to COVID-19 protocols over the course of last season.

A makeup date has yet to be announced. Temple is still set to host Houston at 5 p.m. Sunday.