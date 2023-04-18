Temple’s Jose Barbon awaits the upcoming NFL Draft. But first, Eagles Pro Day.

Darren Swift remembers when former Temple wide receiver Jose Barbon began working out at Swift Fit this offseason.

Swift, who is the father of Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift, has been training Barbon in preparation for the 2023 NFL Draft from April 27-29.

“I remember him going outside and actually throwing up a few times, and [he] rinsed his mouth out,” Swift said. “I thought he was going to quit, but he came right back in. The fortitude to keep going and pressing ahead showed me a lot. It showed me he is willing to do what it takes.”

Barbon underwent resistance training and plyometric exercises that pushed his limits. His determination led to off-season success.

Barbon had a 40-meter dash time of 4.47 seconds and leaped a distance of 10 feet, 8 inches at Temple’s annual Pro Day last month. Following his performance during the Owls’ event, he was invited to the Philadelphia Eagles’ local pro day on Wednesday.

Barbon caught 71 receptions for 910 yards and two touchdowns last fall. His 137 career catches rank fifth in program history, while his 1,600 receiving yards are 14th on the all-time list.

His production and testing numbers have sparked the interest of 10 NFL teams, including from an AFC East organization, a source told The Inquirer.

“I am excited, but at the same time, [I feel] nervous and impatient,” Barbon said about the upcoming NFL Draft. “I am just trying to get it over with at this point because you spend so much time training.”

Barbon, who was born in Cuba, moved to the United States when he was 3-years-old. He signed up for organized football as a sixth-grade student and played at Conestoga Valley High School in Lancaster.

Following high school, multiple Division I programs offered Barbon, but he chose Temple. He’s faced ups and downs throughout his college career, including playing for three different head coaches and various quarterbacks.

Tack on that Temple finished just 7-24 over those three seasons.

“Some guys were like, ‘Why [are] you still here? You should transfer out,’” Barbon said. “I always had that mindset [of] once I come here, I can’t go anywhere else.”

At the conclusion of his fifth season, Barbon declared for the NFL Draft with one year of eligibility remaining. He told reporters at his pro day that NFL teams graded him as a day three pick.

Temple wide receivers coach Jafar Williams praised Barbon’s football IQ.

Williams moved Barbon around at different spots because of his savviness and football smarts. Now, he’s confident that his former player will find an NFL training camp roster.

“He is going to make a team,” Williams said about Barbon’s NFL chances. “[Another thing is that] Jose is very capable of doing is playing special teams. He’s one of those guys that can help you anywhere on the field. He’s the type of guy you want to coach and you want on your team because he is such a valuable asset.”

NFL teams can expect a few things out of Barbon, including making contested catches and beating cornerbacks with his speed. With an innate ability to adapt to new situations, he’s perfect for a sport that works well with players that can be interchangeable.

“I wish everybody was like him, all the kids were like him, because anything I’ve asked him to do, he never once questioned,” Swift said. “Even though in his mind, he may not have understood the concept behind what I was asking him to do, he just did it and attacked it very, very aggressively.”