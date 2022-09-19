Heading into the 2022 season, Temple redshirt-sophomore quarterback D’Wan Mathis was expected to start all 12 games. However, first-year coach Stan Drayton has pivoted from Mathis to freshman quarterback E.J. Warner in short order.

Mathis struggled in Temple’s first two games against Duke and Lafayette. Against the Blue Devils, Mathis went 11-of-21 for 83 yards. He then fumbled twice against the Leopards, which led to Drayton’s decision to pull him.

Warner earned the starting spot against Rutgers, signaling a clear shift in the direction of Temple football. Warner is expected to start against UMass at 2 p.m. Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field. Don’t be surprised if North Dakota State transfer Quincy Patterson is used in short-yardage situations because of his ability to create plays with his legs.

On a day Mathis took practice reps at wide receiver, Drayton addressed his role at Monday’s press conference at Edberg Olson-Hall.

“Wherever he fits,” Drayton said when asked how Mathis will be used. “He is a tremendous athlete that can do a lot for this offense. Obviously, he still has the ability to throw the football. He is a guy who was the starting quarterback at the start of the season.

“Obviously, there are some guys who stepped up in that role, but he has a skillset that we have to find a position for on this football team,” Drayton added. “He has a great mindset. He is taking all of this the right way and he wants to help. We are going to make sure we use his skillset that God has given him to help us win.”

Drayton addressed Mathis’ reps at wide receiver and discussed what he could offer something at that position.

“[Mathis has] a 6-foot-6 frame. A guy that runs a 4.4 40-yard dash. He is a talented athlete,” Drayton said. “We are going to evaluate UMass and see where he is the best fit for us.”

Mathis didn’t play at quarterback on Saturday as Temple used Warner and Patterson in a two-quarterback system in the 16-14 loss to Rutgers.

Warner made plays for Temple and finished 19-of-32 for 215 yards and one touchdown. Although he struggled at times, Warner has impressed Drayton and continued to grow as a starter.

“He is very mature,” Drayton said. “He’s a film rat, loves the game of football. He puts the time in. He is invested in the film room. I am learning that he is a little bit of a quiet leader, too. He is not just going in there watching film by himself.

“He goes in there and sits down,” Drayton added. “One day I walked in there, there were a bunch of wide receivers and a bunch of offensive lineman just standing around this kid. They are just talking ball. Those are really unique signs that you are going to get from a freshman. Those are things that you expect from a quarterback, though. Those are very unique to see this early in E.J.”