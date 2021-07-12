Preston Brown, who enjoyed a successful football playing and coaching career at Woodrow Wilson High School, has been hired by Temple as director of player personnel, the school announced.

Brown, 35, was a standout two-way player at Wilson, where he graduated in 2003. He earned a scholarship to Tulane, where he was a two-time captain.

Brown was an assistant for rival Camden High for three seasons before taking over as Wilson’s head coach in 2015.

He guided Wilson to the South Jersey Group 3 championship in 2018 and 2019.

Brown is not replacing anybody as this is a new position. According to a person familiar with the Temple football program, head coach Rod Carey saw how much success running backs coach Gabe Infante has had recruiting local players.

Infante, in his third season at Temple, was formerly the head coach at St. Joseph’s Prep and has many local ties. Last month, in addition to his duties as running backs coach, Infante was given the added role of football recruiting coordinator.

The Owls are hoping that Brown will have a similar impact.

“Preston will be a strong addition to the Temple Football program,” Carey said in a statement released by the school. “He has had a long relationship with our program and knows the type of student-athletes we want here. He’s very well thought of locally and nationally. He will be huge addition to our recruiting efforts.”

Brown has already begun working at Temple.

“I have watched this Temple football program for most of my life, and I am forever grateful to Coach Carey for this tremendous honor to be a part of,” Brown said in a statement released by the school.