Temple struggles and gets outplayed in blowout loss to No. 13 Oklahoma

For the entire week, it felt like an upset was brewing for Temple against No. 13 Oklahoma. Though, from a hot mic blunder to the Sooners opting to not send their band, it looked as if there was a chance the Owls could use the slight as motivation to pick up their first Top 25 win since 2019.

Long story short, that didn’t happen.

Temple ran into a brick wall on Saturday, resulting in a 42-3 loss, the first under head coach K.C. Keeler. Quarterback Evan Simon was under constant pressure and only had 75 yards. Sooner quarterback John Mateer diced up the defense with his 282 passing yards and two-touchdown performance as Oklahoma had 515 total yards, while Temple had 104.

Here are three takeaways from the game.

Slow start

The game plan was to get into the endzone early and often. Through Temple’s 2-0 start, the offense scored 59 of its 97 points in the first half. They needed another fast start to potentially secure an upset.

The result? The exact opposite.

The Owls had their wings clipped from the opening kick, going three-and-out on their first drive. In fact, four of their first five possessions lasted just three plays before punter Dante Atton had to trot onto the field.

Simon was constantly pressured as the offensive line was unable to hold up. He had just 51 passing yards on 7 of 15 attempts in the opening half. When he did get the ball out, it didn’t lead to much. Wide receiver Kajiya Hollawayne had a brief time to shine with back-to-back catches, but that drive ended with another punt.

And the running game wasn’t able to provide relief. Running back Jay Ducker found himself being tackled in the backfield rather than gaining positive yards. He only had 21 first-half yards, but 20 came on a single rush, which ended up being the only possession in the half, where the Owls got into Sooner territory.

Temple was able to get a field goal to head into halftime, still down 28-3.

Third-down miscues

Temple’s defense went into the game knowing it had to contain Mateer in the hope of stopping the Sooner offense. The unit was able to get pressure on the perennial Heisman favorite, but couldn’t bring him down, especially when it mattered.

Mateer made magic in the backfield for the entire game, poking holes into defensive coordinator Brian L. Smith’s defense. The Sooners were backed into a 3rd-and-19 on the very first drive, but instead of a punt, Mateer scrambled for nearly seven seconds before lofting a pass to tight end Jaren Kanak to get a first down.

That trend continued the rest of the way. The Sooners had 29 first downs to keep the Owls’ defense on the field. Whenever the defense had to make a big third-down play, Mateer extended it.

Mental errors also kept drives going. Cornerback Ben Osueke was called for a holding call after a Mateer incompletion. The Sooners capitalized two plays later, when Tory Blaylock darted for a 16-yard touchdown rush.

A helping hand

Temple’s defense was seemingly finding its stride heading into halftime. Linebacker Ty Davis picked off Mateer, and the Sooners were hurried off the field without scoring a touchdown after snatching a 25-0 lead.

However, Temple’s offense couldn’t match its counterpart in production. The Owls squandered each opportunity the defense gave them. The interception set them up in the red zone, but Temple only mustered up a field goal.

The Sooners were held without a touchdown for five straight drives, but Temple gave the ball back like a game of hot potato. Temple never had a first down in the third quarter and had just nine plays in the frame.

Then, the defense collapsed.

Following two straight punts to begin the second half, Mateer and Co. put the game to rest. He orchestrated a six-play 65-yard drive that was capped off by a touchdown. They needed just two drives to find paydirt as Mateer had a 51-yard touchdown scamper to essentially ice the game in the third quarter.

Up next ...

Temple will head to Atlanta to face Georgia Tech (3-0) on Sept. 20 (4:30 p.m., CW).