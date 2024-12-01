Temple set to hire Sam Houston State’s K.C. Keeler as its football coach

Temple plans to hire Sam Houston State coach K.C. Keeler as its next football coach, according to several reports on Sunday. A source told The Inquirer a deal is close to being done.

Keeler, who led the Bearkats to a 9-3 season in their second year in the Football Bowl Subdivision, coached Sam Houston State an FCS national championship in the 2020 season.

Keeler is a native of Emmaus, Pa., who got his first head coaching job at Rowan, where he took the Profs to five Division III national championship games. He coached at the Glassboro school for 16 seasons, seven as an assistant.

He took over at Delaware in 2002, won the Football Championship Subdivision title in 2003, and spent 11 seasons with the Blue Hens until he was fired after the 2012 season. He finished 86-52 in his Delaware tenure.

Now he will become Temple’s 18th football coach after going 97-39 in 10 seasons at Sam Houston State.