Temple is in advanced negotiations with Texas assistant Stan Drayton to be the school’s next head football coach, according to a source familiar with the talks.

According to several sources, an announcement should come this week, possibly as soon as Thursday, if negotiations are completed.

The 50-year-old Longhorns running backs coach would succeed three-year coach Rod Carey and be the first major hire for newly appointed athletic director Arthur Johnson, who came from Texas himself.

Johnson has been adamant that a local connection is important for Temple’s next coach, but not the only factor.

According to reports, Rutgers assistant Fran Brown, a former Temple assistant, also interviewed with top school officials for the job. It is possible that other candidates also reached final stages of interviews.

Drayton’s 27 years of coaching experience include roles as Penn’s assistant running backs coach (1995) and the running backs coach at Villanova (1996-2000). He’s credited with bringing Eagles great Brian Westbrook to the Wildcats in 1997.

During a stint at Ohio State from 2011-14, he helped coach NFL running backs Ezekiel Elliot and Carlos Hyde. At Texas, he coached Bijan Robinson during Robinson’s breakout season, when he tallied 703 rushing yards on 86 carries en route to a single-season program record 8.2 yards per carry. Drayton also has been touted as a strong recruiter.

Robinson was the nation’s best running back in the 2020 high school class when he committed to Drayton and Texas. The coach also successfully recruited current New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore and Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward.

Drayton would be the first Black football coach at Temple since Ron Dickerson (1993-97) and only the second in program history.

During two stints at Florida, 2005-07 and 2010, Drayton played a role in landing longtime NFL centers Mike and Maurkice Pouncey and Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, before he transferred to Auburn.

Drayton was on the staff for national championship teams at Florida (2006) and Ohio State (2014).