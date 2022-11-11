After trouncing South Florida, Temple travels to Houston for a Saturday afternoon matchup.

The Owls (3-6, 1-4, American Athletic Conference) have to win out to make a bowl game for the first time since 2019. The likelihood that Temple beats three consecutive AAC opponents is low, but the locker room remains positive.

The first step of overcoming those long odds is to beat the Cougars (5-4, 3-2), who fell to Southern Methodist, 77-63, last week. They face Houston at 2 p.m. Saturday and the game will be streamed on ESPN+.

Houston averages 36.8 points per game, which ranks second in the AAC. The Cougars’ high-powered offense makes them 19.5-point favorites.

Keys to victory

Houston quarterback Clayton Tune is a dynamic talent who has combined for 2,735 yards and 28 touchdowns. Tune is the best quarterback the Owls have faced this season. He ranks 11th in passing yards in the country and is tied for third for touchdowns in the FBS.

Tune’s connection with wide receiver Nathaniel Dell, who ranks third in the AAC with 919 yards and leads the conference with 12 touchdowns, could present challenges for first-year defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot.

“That quarterback is the real deal,” first-year Owls coach Stan Drayton said. “He’s got some very talented wide receivers that are receiving it on the other end, and they can take it the distance, and they can score points.”

On the other side, the Owls could take advantage of Houston’s pass defense.

SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai completed 28 of 37 passes for 379 yards and nine touchdowns against Houston. Temple quarterback E.J. Warner is not as experienced as Mordecai, who is a two-year starter for the Mustangs. But Warner’s accuracy and anticipation might be enough to break down a struggling Houston defense.

Player to watch

Defensive lineman Darian Varner, who has 6½ sacks, is the X factor for Temple’s defensive front. He has recorded zero sacks since his breakout 3½-sack performance against Tulsa on Oct. 21. It is critical for Varner to reemerge against a lethal pass attack.

These two have a history

Houston leads the all-time series, 7-1. The Cougars beat the Owls, 37-8, in 2021 at Lincoln Financial Field.

They said it

“It gives me a lot of confidence that they have a chip on their shoulder. I am looking to have a chip on their shoulder about their development. Yes, we are playing Houston. Whatever happened last year, happened last year.” — Temple coach Stan Drayton

Looking down the line

Temple returns home to play Cincinnati (7-2, 4-1) next Saturday.