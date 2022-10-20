After losing by 57 points to Central Florida last week, Temple (2-4) looks to rebound from a multitude of mistakes when they play Tulsa (2-4) at Lincoln Financial Field on Friday (7:30 p.m. ESPN 2).

Prior to facing UCF, the Owls held opponents to 15 points per game, which ranked second in the American Athletic Conference. However, Temple crumbled against UCF, allowing the Knights to score 70 points on 737 yards.

The Owls will need to make adjustments to stop the bleeding against Tulsa.

“The quarterback [Davis Brin] is very very good at the RPO game. [He is] very good,” first-year coach Stan Drayton said. “He is dynamic. Those wide receivers are veteran guys that have been there for a while. They are very well timed up with the quarterback for sure. They know exactly where the ball is going to be placed.”

Keys to Victory

The Owls average 14.7 points per game, last in the AAC. There are a few bright spots on offense, though.

Freshman quarterback E.J. Warner completed 24-of-43 passes for 234 yards and one touchdown against UCF. He made a few impressive throws to his two favorite targets, wide receivers Jose Barbon and Adonicas Sanders.

The Owls face limitations on offense due to injuries. Wide receiver Ian Stewart is battling a foot issue that could be long-term. Drayton said tight end Jordan Smith, offensive tackle James Faminu and offensive guard Bryce Thoman are also progressing from injuries and could return to action against Tulsa.

Temple is last in the AAC at only averages 2.6 yards per rush attempt, which is another point of improvement.

“Every time I go back and look at the film, especially during the bye week leading up to the UCF game, I see not the same five people up front from game-to-game…” Drayton said. “That is what I see. I know that has a major effect on the run game.”

Tulsa allows 35.2 points per game. Considering Tulsa’s defensive struggles, the Owls are positioned to take advantage.

Keep an eye on…

Linebacker Jordan Magee earned a single-digit this season, which is awarded to those who are considered “Temple Tuff.” Magee has combined for 36 tackles and three sacks in six games.

These two have a history

The all-time series between Temple and Tulsa is split 3-3. Tulsa beat Temple, 44-10, at H.A. Chapman Stadium last season.

» READ MORE: Temple coach Stan Drayton pulls positives from blowout loss to Central Florida

They said it

“I do like the way E.J. [Warner] is growing within the system, but we just have to be consistent around him.” — Stan Drayton.

Up Next

Following Tulsa, Temple visits Navy in an AAC conference matchup on Oct. 29 (3:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network, 97.5 The Fanatic).