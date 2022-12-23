Florida Atlantic University is preparing to hire Temple football chief-of-staff Everett Withers to become an assistant head coach and defensive passing game coordinator, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported on Thursday night.

Withers, the former head coach of James Madison and Texas State, was hired by Temple to support head coach Stan Drayton’s adjustment to his new role.

Temple football officials were unable to be reached for comment at the time of this report.

Withers handled Drayton’s responsibilities after Drayton was out with flu-like symptoms the week leading up to Temple’s road game against Navy on Oct. 29. The Owls lost to the Midshipmen, 27-20.

Withers reunites with Florida Atlantic head coach Tom Herman, who he worked with at Ohio State from 2012-13.

» READ MORE: Temple signs 25 players in Stan Drayton’s first true recruiting class with the Owls