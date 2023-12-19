Temple linebacker Yvandy Rigby declares for the NFL draft

Temple now has two possible NFL prospects after linebacker Yvandy Rigby announced plans to declare for the draft in April.

A graduate student, Rigby reveled his plans Monday night on Instagram, saying that “careful consideration and discussion with my coaches, teammates and with the counsel of my family” led to his decision. Rigby had one more year of eligibility because of the pandemic but is forgoing another season behind the Owls’ defensive line.

Rigby averaged 8.4 tackles per game in addition to finishing his college career with more than 200 total tackles. In the season opener against Akron, Rigby led the team in tackles (14) and tied his career high in solo tackles (11) to earn defensive player of the week honors in the American Athletic Conference.

He joins fellow linebacker Jordan Magee, who announced his intent to enter the draft late last week. The NFL draft will take place in Detroit from April 25-27.

“To the Temple University community and fan base, thank you,” Rigby wrote. “Words cannot express my gratitude for the love and support this community has shown me since the moment I stepped foot on campus. I am so grateful to be a graduate of this prestigious university. I can truly say it has set me up for success in my life.”

» READ MORE: Temple linebacker Jordan Magee declares for the NFL Draft