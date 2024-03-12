Temple guard Aleah Nelson’s guiding force is not a basketball in her hands, but her mom in her ear

Temple guard Aleah Nelson has an affinity for the number four.

On her right calf, Nelson has the number tattooed to remind herself to stay strong through times of adversity, she’s also worn the No. 4 for most of her basketball career and has a special necklace with her name ingrained within the number. It’s a number she might’ve worn at Temple, if not for the program retiring it after the remarkable college career of former Owls forward Candice Dupree.

But for Nelson, the number has nothing to do with basketball. Whenever she sees it, her mom’s battle with breast cancer immediately comes to mind.

‘She’s my rock’

In 2005, Monica Nelson walked into her doctor’s office for a routine visit when a small lump was discovered on her breast. She visited an oncologist for a biopsy. While driving home, she learned that it was breast cancer.

After a lumpectomy, years of radiation treatments and medicine, Monica is now cancer-free..

“I think about how my mom is a survivor,” Nelson said. “These games are not tough because she’s been through tougher [expletive]. She’s my rock, my best friend.”

Even in the interview for this story, the mere thought of her mother’s journey still drives her to tears. Nelson has taken many lessons from her mother, and their relationship has turned the star into the player, leader, and person she is today. Whether it was during her bout with cancer or the calming presence Nelson says she provides her with, it has been Monica’s routinely positive, glass-half-full mindset that benefits Nelson — and as a consummate extension of the program, it’s come to the benefit of a Temple team going after a conference title and a berth into the NCAA Tournament.

“As a parent, I always try to make my children better,” Monica said. “I always give positive affirmations. Let’s deal with what we have, and let’s move.”

During her four years at McDonogh School in Owings Mills, Maryland, Aleah’s relationship with her mom blossomed. Since Monica worked next to Aleah’s school, the two had endless conversations during their 30-minute car rides in the morning and went on many lunch dates.

‘My feelings are intense’

The phrase “opposites attract” is an understatement when describing their relationship. So much so that Nelson’s teammates notice the differences when speaking with Monica, and will jokingly ask Aleah, ‘what happened to you?’

Temple head coach Diane Richardson, who has known Nelson since she was eight, has plenty of experience with the two.

“Her mom is so calm,” Richardson said. “[Aleah] is so hyper-emotional. She’ll be upset, and her mom is like ‘it’s okay’ and will try and calm her down.”

Recruited to play at Cincinnati, Nelson didn’t see eye-to-eye with the coaching staff and decided to enter the transfer portal after her freshman season at Cincinnati.

She had doubts that other programs would be interested following her lone season with the Bearcats but it was Monica who provided the support and confidence she needed.

“My feelings are intense,” Nelson said. “She always finds the middle ground, she keeps the balance in me.”

Within 10 minutes of entering the portal, Richardson, who was then the head coach at Towson, called Nelson. It would be the start of a relationship that saw Nelson transfer to Temple to follow Richardson before the 2022 season, bringing her mom’s lessons with her.

The Owls had a tumultuous 2022-23 season. The team struggled to win games, four players left the team, and team morale was at an all-time low. Before things got worse, Nelson remembered this phrase from her mom:

‘Life isn’t about what happens to you, it’s about how you respond.’

Nelson echoed this to the team, simultaneously establishing herself as the leader the Owls desperately needed at that moment.

‘Yeah, sure we might’ve lost a lot,” Nelson said. “But at the end of the day, it’s just a game, and we got another next week, so what are we going to do?’”

It’s a mindset that has guided Nelson throughout what’s been a rollercoaster college career that has found her as one of the best players in her conference and a preeminent leader on the Owls team. She’s experienced the highest of highs and lowest of lows — and every step of the way, Monica has been right by her side.

“I just love my mom,” Aleah said.

