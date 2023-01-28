Two players dismissed from the Temple women’s basketball program

After serving what initially was a one-game suspension during Wednesday’s 68-59 win at Tulane, sophomore guards Jasha Clinton and Aniya Gourdine have been dismissed from Temple’s women’s basketball program.

The backcourt duo violated team rules according, to head coach Diane Richardson on Wednesday. The announcement of the dismissal came in a news release around 9 p.m. Friday.

Clinton had been Temple’s third-leading scorer, averaging 11.1 points, while Gourdine averaged 4.8.

It also was announced Wednesday that graduate forward Jalynn Holmes and freshman guard Kourtney Wilson had voluntarily left the program.

The Owls now are down to 10 players with one, transfer guard Kendall Currence, out for the season with a torn ACL, meaning Temple will finish its season out with nine playersactive in Richardson’s first season.

The Owls return to action on Saturday for a matchup against Central Florida (10-8, 1-5 American Athletic Conference) at the Liacouras Center (2 p.m., ESPN+).