Temple will play Navy in men’s basketball Veterans Classic on Nov. 10

Temple will travel to Annapolis, Md., to play Navy in men’s basketball at the 2023 Veterans Classic on Nov. 10, the Owls announced Wednesday.

The annual games are played around Veterans Day to honor our nation’s veterans and showcase the U.S. Naval Academy. The College of Charleston will play Duquesne in the first game of the one-day event, with Temple and Navy tipping off at 8:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.

”We are honored to travel to the Naval Academy and compete in the Veterans Classic,” first-year Temple coach Adam Fisher said. “It is very special to be a part of this prestigious college basketball doubleheader that honors the brave men and women who serve and defend our great nation. We look forward to playing Navy and sharing this experience with our players as well as our alumni and fans.”

Temple has a 22-14 record against Navy in a series that began in 1938. The teams last played on Jan. 9, 1982.