Three takeaways from Temple’s 51-3 throttling against No. 16 Oklahoma

Temple lost 51-3 to No. 16 Oklahoma in front of a sold-out Norman, Okla., crowd Friday night, leaving the Owls with a number of glaring issues to address.

It was evident that the Owls were outmatched by the SEC newcomers from the opening seconds. Redshirt junior quarterback Forrest Brock missed an open receiver twice on the opening drive, which caused a quick three and out. Sooners quarterback Jackson Arnold then connected with wide receiver Jalil Farooq down the right sideline for 47 yards to set the Sooners up deep in Temple territory.

Oklahoma jumped out to a 17-0 lead in the first quarter, and Temple’s chances at keeping the game competitive were essentially over before they started.

The Owls came up short in many facets Friday night. But despite the lopsided score, it wasn’t all doom and gloom. Here are three key takeaways from the season-opening loss.

Turnovers galore

Temple’s defense held its own against the Sooners. The unit allowed 378 total yards, just 161 of them coming through the air. But Oklahoma cashed those yards into 51 points because of Temple’s six turnovers.

The Owls coughed up four fumbles and Brock threw two interceptions — almost all of which set the Sooners up in plus territory. The Owls’ defense rarely let Oklahoma march the length of the field, but starting field position burned them.

Each time it seemed like Temple might have been stringing a solid drive together, someone coughed up the football. Running back Joquez Smith fumbled the ball inside the Temple 10-yard line, which led to a quick Sooners touchdown.

Wide receiver Dante Wright also muffed a punt that was picked up by Oklahoma’s Jaren Kanak and returned for a score.

Brock struggles, but plays entire game

Head coach Stan Drayton didn’t formally announce a starting quarterback leading up to the game. An unofficial depth chart handed out to the media before a Monday press conference listed Brock as the starter, but Drayton made it clear that he wouldn’t name a starter until game day.

It was Brock who trotted onto the field for the opening possession, and it was a nightmare start for the junior college transfer.

» READ MORE: How the House v. NCAA settlement could affect college athletics and local universities

The last time Brock started a game, he did so in front of 110 fans at Santa Monica Community College on Nov. 12, 2022. This time it was in front of more than 80,000 at Memorial Stadium.

Brock missed multiple open receivers and fumbled the football after what appeared to be a shifty scramble to pick up a good chunk of yards. It took him almost a full quarter to complete a pass and it took over a quarter for him to complete one for positive yardage.

Brock’s struggles weren’t the biggest surprise — it was that Rutgers transfer Evan Simon or redshirt freshman Tyler Douglas didn’t see the field even when the game was out of reach. Simon appeared in 15 games over three seasons for the Scarlet Knights and Drayton said Douglas was firmly in the quarterback mix all fall camp.

Both could still be in the mix for playing time moving forward if Brock continues to struggle.

Defense looks better despite scoreboard

Temple’s defense looked better Friday night than it did at any point during the 2023 season. The unit held the Sooners to 1-for-12 on third downs, a category the Owls ranked 125th in the FBS last season.

FAU transfer Latrell Jean, who was named a single-digit captain last week, earned a lot of praise from Drayton and defensive coordinator Everett Withers during fall camp, and he looked as advertised. He picked up his first sack and was in the backfield on a few other occasions.

Tyquan King, Demerick Morris and Cam’Ron Stewart also were credited with sacks. Stewart, who transferred from Rutgers, was especially active with two tackles for a loss and one quarterback hurry.

Temple only recorded three or more sacks in a game two times last year. Last night, the Owls opened up their season with multiple sacks against a nationally ranked SEC opponent.

What’s next

Temple travels to Annapolis, Md., to kick off its American Athletic Conference schedule against Navy on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.