It appears Temple forward Jamille Reynolds has an axe to grind with fans.

The sophomore transfer from Central Florida took to Twitter late Friday to vent over “disrespect” he claims has come from detractors of his talents, some within the Owls fanbase.

Reynolds has the time to clap back as it was announced earlier this week that he will miss the next six to eight weeks due to a broken thumb. On his current timeline, Reynolds could return as early as Feb. 5 when the Owls host No. 5 Houston at the Liacouras Center.

Reynolds, who averaged 11.1 points in just 11 games for the Owls, ranks 13th in the American Athletic Conference in rebounds with 6.27 per game. As of Saturday, eight other players in the American have averaged more in less games.

Additionally, he ranks sixth in the conference in field goal percentage (.602), and is tied for ninth in blocked shots (12) and defensive rebounds (51). However, despite the statistics suggesting otherwise on Reynolds’ claim of being “the best big in the conference,” when you consider he’s turned in these performances to date with a broken thumb, there’s hope that he can be a difference maker for a Temple team that preached tournament or bust before the season.

Temple has two more non-conference matchups against Ole Miss and at home against Maryland-Eastern Shore before opening its conference campaign against East Carolina on Dec. 28 (7 p.m., ESPN).

“We wish Jamille all the best in his recovery,” Temple head coach Aaron McKie wrote in a release. “He has been an impact player for us this season, leading the team in rebounding and providing us a strong presence inside. The good news is that we expect him back and healthy for our stretch drive at the end of the season.”