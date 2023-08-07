Temple looking for leaders as it develops its football roster

If there was a word of the day to kick-start Temple’s football training camp, it would be “develop.”

It was the go-to word for head coach Stan Drayton in addition to offensive line coach Chris Wiesehan and defensive line coach Larry Knight during the Owls’ weekly coaches’ call on Monday.

In a season that kicks off in just over three weeks with the Owls facing Akron at Lincoln Financial Field on Sept. 2 (2 p.m., ESPN+), roles are already starting to take shape in ways beyond just positions on the field.

“We’re looking for leaders here,” said Drayton. “That’s what this place is, is to develop leaders, [Temple single-digit jersey wearers] and tough guys. We talk about that part of our development every single day. There are some guys that are stepping up in those roles. Are we perfect in that in that sense? No. They still need to be developed as leaders, you know, because sometimes their emotions get in the way at times. So we’re developing these guys and it’s up to our coaches.”

When it comes to senior leadership, Temple lost a number of key players due to graduation and the NCAA transfer portal, but it also has a number of returning players from last season’s roster and some new faces courtesy of the portal. One name that repeatedly came up was Victor Stoffel, the 6-foot-8, 300-pound graduate lineman from Stockholm, Sweden, entering his fourth season at Temple. Stoffel, who appeared in seven games last season for the Owls, is expected to have a much more significant role this season along the offensive line.

“He was a guy who kind of took the bull by the horns,” Drayton said of Stoffel. “He’s very intentional about how he leads that group. He’s a relentless leader over there. And, you know, credit to the offensive line for following the guy who’s doing it right. You know, most of the time right now, not everybody can be a leader. Sometimes we’ve just got to be great followers. And, you know, when you have a strong person like Victor that’s developing in that role and, you know, unafraid to address his unit and unafraid to set the standard for the unit, then you’ve got to follow that guy.”

Stoffel was one of four players who played through injury last season, with a few who underwent surgeries, according to Wiesehan, who also praised Stoffel’s resolve.

“There’s some toughness there that I appreciate from those kids sacrificing themselves [last season], and played for this team when they knew at the end of the day, they were going to have surgeries,” Wiesehan said. “And I think that Victor is a guy that has really stepped into the role, just like we try and cycle through when you’re developing leadership skills in that room. I think he’s been great just like Rich [Rodriguez] has done a great job [in a leadership role]. I think Wisdom [Quarshie] has done a great job having a voice. I think for the team to elevate, those voices need to spread throughout the offense.”

Temple is an offense complete with a sophomore quarterback in EJ Warner, last season’s Rookie of the Year in the American Athletic Conference who also entered this season on the watch list for the Maxwell Award. Behind Warner is a backfield that features 11 players at running back, led by graduate student Edward Saydee, a Penn Charter alum who led the team in rushing yards (639) and touchdowns (six) last season.

Praise for Klecko

On Monday, Knight made sure he started his news conference by applauding former Temple defensive stalwart Joe Klecko for his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Klecko, who played for the Owls from 1973-76, led the team in tackles from 1974-76.

“Can’t say enough good things about Joe Klecko’s induction,” said Knight, who joined the program in the offseason from Georgia Tech. “He exemplifies the kind of players we are always looking for at Temple. That’s what we do here, we develop men to be leaders and Joe Klecko was a born leader. I just hope we can produce a few more diamonds in the rough like Joe Klecko during my time here.”

