Temple enters 2023 season with long-shot odds to win American Athletic Conference

The Temple Owls football program enters the 2023 season with higher expectations after finishing 3-9 (1-7 in American Athletic Conference) in its first year under head coach Stan Drayton.

Despite their struggles last season in the conference, the Owls found their quarterback. E.J. Warner, son of Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner, played well in his first collegiate season, crossing the 3,000-yard passing threshold, breaking the school record for completions and winning AAC Rookie of the Year.

Along with Warner’s honor, the Owls had two defensive players make all-conference teams: defensive lineman Darian Varner, who transferred to Wisconsin during the offseason after a first-team all-conference season (12.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks) along with outside linebacker Layton Jordan, who earned second-team honors (18.5 tackles for loss, nine sacks, two defensive touchdowns). Jordan returns to the Owls defense this season.

The AAC looks a little different, losing three programs (Cincinnati, Central Florida, Houston) to the Big 12, but adding Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, North Texas, Rice, UAB, and UTSA to blossom the conference to 14 teams.

The Owls haven’t won the American championship since 2016, under then head coach Matt Rhule, who is now leading Nebraska, his third coaching gig since leaving Temple. After being picked to finish 10th in the conference this season, how do their odds stack up against newcomers and the class of the conference?

Here’s a look at the odds to win the AAC with less than a month before the first game of college football season kicks off.

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel, current at the time of publishing and subject to change.

2023 AAC championship odds (via FanDuel)

Tulane: +200 SMU: +340 UTSA: +470 Memphis: +600 Florida Atlantic: +700 Temple: +2000 Navy: +3400 East Carolina: +5000 North Texas: +5000 South Florida: +5000 Rice: +6000 Tulsa: +6000 UAB: +6000 Charlotte: +12000

Tulane went on a miraculous run last season that included winning the AAC and beating USC in the Cotton Bowl, and the Green Wave are the favorites to win the conference for the second season in a row, led by quarterback Michael Pratt. SMU, whose best finish in the AAC since the conference’s inception in 2013 was third in 2019, has the second-best odds to win the conference. Newcomer UTSA, fresh off two straight Conference USA championships, is the third option.

With Memphis (+600) and Florida Atlantic (+700) rounding out the top five, a big gap lies between the top five teams, and the Owls, with the sixth-best odds at 20/1 to win the AAC. It will be an uphill climb for Temple not to finish in the cellar of the conference.

Temple season opener odds (via FanDuel)

Money line: Akron (+310) vs Temple (-400) Point spread: Temple -10.5 Total: 54.5 (under -105, over -115)

The Owls will open their season against Mid-American Conference opponent Akron, entering its second season under Joe Morehead, who spent time as the offensive coordinator at Penn State, head coach at Mississippi State and most recently, a quarterbacks coach at Oregon. The Zips finished the 2022 season 2-10 (1-7 in MAC).

As no surprise, the Owls are early favorites to beat Akron before they face an improved Rutgers program in Week 2. Then they take on Miami (Fla.), which is looking to compete for an ACC championship, in Week 4 to cap off a challenging non-conference schedule.

