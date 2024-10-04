In UConn, Temple will have yet another tough task in trying to stop the run

Temple enters its week 6 matchup against Connecticut facing a familiar challenge. For the fourth time this year, the Owls will be tasked with defending a rushing offense that’s Top 25 in the country. However, head coach Stan Drayton believes trial by fire is the only way his team’s rushing defense will improve.

“Losing is frustrating and stopping the run is something you have to do to win football games,” Drayton said. “Yes, it’s been frustrating, and there’s no doubt about that. There are flashes where we tackle well, and then [there are] times where we don’t, and offenses have taken full advantage of that. It’s been that learning experience for us that’s tough to swallow.”

Temple faced the nation’s best-rushing offense last week against Army and gave up 417 rushing yards — the most the team has allowed in a game since 2021. The Owls were also gashed on the ground by Navy earlier this year — another team on the leaderboard when it comes to rushing offense.

Temple will have to do more than improve its rushing defense if it wants to leave Storrs, Conn., with a win on Saturday (3:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network). It’s a game that, with a win — one that would be the first road win in the Drayton era — might just put the Owls back on track.

Here are three things Temple must prioritize to pull out a win in its final nonconference game of the season.

Establish the run

It’s still unclear who will start at quarterback for Temple on Saturday. Starter Evan Simon is nursing an injury to his throwing shoulder after taking seven sacks against Army last week. He did not throw during practice early in the week. Forrest Brock, who started the Owls’ first two games of the season, is also still not 100% after taking a shot to the wrist in the team’s week 2 loss to Navy.

Regardless of who is under center, Temple needs to establish the running game early to keep pace with a UConn offense that is coming off back-to-back 40-point performances against Buffalo and Florida Atlantic.

Temple ran the ball well in its win against Utah State on Sept. 21 and in its narrow loss to Coastal Carolina on Sept. 14. Running backs Antwain Littleton and Terez Worthy have shown flashes of efficiency, but fellow backs Joquez Smith, Tyrei Washington, and EJ Wilson have yet to get going. Littleton leads the group in carries by a wide margin but has not proven to be a reliable option on a week-to-week basis.

When Temple runs the ball well, it stays in games. The team erased an 18-point deficit against Coastal largely because of a successful run game that kept the defense honest when Simon dropped back to pass.

“It starts up front,” Drayton said. “It’s two totally different systems that we’re talking about. Army is a totally different system than UConn. UConn is going to run a stretch, and their quarterback is also a really good football player and their running backs are the real deal so we have to get off blocks and try to play behind the line of scrimmage.”

Be the first on the scoreboard

Temple has not scored first in any of its five games this season. They came back from an 18-point deficit against the Chanticleers before losing on the final drive of the game, and they erased Utah State’s 14-point lead in a 45-29 win.

The Owls appeared to finally jump out to an early lead last week against Army when Simon hit wide receiver Antonio Jones for what would have been a 49-yard touchdown, but the play was called back because of a holding penalty on offensive lineman Diego Barajas.

The team’s inability to score first or even keep games close in the first half has also hindered its ability to establish the run. Simon often has to throw the ball down field to get the Owls back in games, essentially taking Temple’s running backs out of the game.

Temple has not scored first in a game since its 34-24 loss to Alabama-Birmingham last season. Simon has orchestrated quality drives this season, but they usually don’t come until the second quarter or later. If the Owls can finally strike first, their playbook will open up immensely.

Have a day, Dante Wright

There haven’t been a ton of offensive bright spots this season, but wide receiver Dante Wright has been one of them this season for Temple. The senior has 34 receptions for 450 yards and four touchdowns so far this season. He is coming off a 98-yard performance against Army and 116 yards before that against Utah State.

Wright currently ranks 19th in the country in receiving yards, ninth in receptions, and 21st in touchdowns.

Temple has a talented wide receiver room. Jones, John Adams and Ashton Allen have all shown flashes this season, and Zae Baines is back in the lineup after recording 442 yards last season.

But Wright is the only player on offense who is dynamic enough to change the complexion of a game. When Wright gets the ball consistently, Temple’s offense marches. Creating the game plan around Wright could also present his teammates with increased opportunities as well.

“We gotta maximize all of our opportunities,” Wright said. “Every possession is important and we gotta make the most out of them, especially against good teams. It feels pretty good [to have individual success] but I also want to win so whatever I can do to help the team, that would be more fulfilling to me personally.”

