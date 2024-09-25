Temple lands four-star recruit Cam Miles, bolsters Adam Fisher’s 2025 class

Four-star IMG guard Cam Miles committed to Temple as part of the 2025 recruiting class, he announced on his social media Wednesday afternoon.

Miles chose the Owls over Marshall and East Carolina.

Temple head coach Adam Fisher and his staff also warded off St. Bonaventure’s a last-minute push to land Miles, a source told The Inquirer.

Advertisement

Miles visited Temple’s campus this weekend before making his commitment official. He later posted pictures in a blank Temple jersey on social media on Sep. 22, the day after the football team picked up its first win of the year against Utah State.

The 6-foot-2 combo guard transferred from one Nike EYBL Scholastic Conference school to another, switching from AZ Compass Prep School in Chandler, Ariz., to IMG in Bradenton, Fla. Miles averaged nine points on 41% shooting and four assists in the 2023-24 season.

He played for SOH Elite on the Boys Under Armor Association circuit this past summer and averaged double-digit points in six games. He finished the tournament with 67 points, including a high of 19 points against B. Maze Elite.

Miles joins three-star Westtown School guard Cam Wallace in Fisher’s 2025 class. The Owls are also pursuing Perkiomen School guard KJ Cochran, who’s fielding offers from Penn, Drexel, and several other schools.

The Owls have two graduate and two senior guards on their roster for this upcoming season and could be targeting replacements for 2025. Transfer Jamal Mashburn Jr. and second-year Owl Matteo Picarelli have each played four seasons at the collegiate level, and former St. Joe’s guard Lynn Greer III and Shane Dezonie have played three.

Miles would join a group of young guards that includes sophomore Zion Stanford and freshman Aiden Tobiason. Temple has six players on its current roster listed as freshmen or sophomores, including freshman forward Dillon Battie.