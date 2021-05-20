Three Big 5 teams will participate in November men’s college basketball tournaments.

Temple will compete in the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic in Charleston, S.C., on Nov. 18, 19 and 21 as part of an eight-team field that also includes Boise State, Clemson, Elon, Marquette, Mississippi, St. Bonaventure, and West Virginia.

After sitting out the entire 2020-21 season because of the pandemic, Penn will take part in the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Nov. 18, 19 and 21 in Conway, S.C. Davidson, East Carolina, Indiana State, New Mexico State, Oklahoma, Old Dominion, and Utah State round out the field.

St. Joseph’s will travel to Anaheim, Calif., to play in the Wooden Legacy tournament along with Georgetown, San Diego State, and Southern California, with games Nov. 25 and 26.

The tournaments will be televised on ESPN Networks, which own and operate the tournaments. Start times will be announced later.