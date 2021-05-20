It wasn’t a coincidence that Jordan Longino ended up on Philadelphia native Rasheed Wallace’s team at the Iverson Classic earlier this month. Longino, who prepped at Germantown Academy, had to answer the ultimate question when he met Wallace.

“Are you Philly tough?” Wallace said to Longino.

Longino responded with a quick yes.

“He definitely owns that Philly mentality and brings it with him out here,” Longino said.

Longino looks like a Jay Wright wing who brings that Philly toughness. The Villanova signee is 6-foot-5, has a smooth stroke, and guards multiple positions. Each skill was shown at the Iverson Classic.

Villanova’s had its share of smooth-shooting wings under Wright and Longino could be next. He flicks his wrist effortlessly and gets good elevation on his shots. His defensive effort was evident when he guarded top point guards JD Davidson and Tyrese Hunter. He got a steal and transition bucket on Davidson, who is the No. 2 point guard in the country, according to 247 Sports.

“It’s great in helping me prepare for college,” Longino said.

247 Sports’ composite rankings have Longino listed as the No. 11 shooting guard in the country.

Longino didn’t blow the stat sheet away in the All-American game, but his confidence grew. Not only did he guard multiple positions, but he showed the same versatility on offense by playing some point guard.

“It’s definitely the best competition I’ve ever played in my life,” Longino said. “Playing against great competition makes you want to to step your game up.”

Longino signed in November and said he’ll begin working out with the Wildcats in two weeks. He’s the highest rated in the three-man signing class.

When watching him get steals and turn them into transition baskets, wings like Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, and Donte DiVincenzo come to mind. Those names ring a bell, too, when seeing Longino shoot the ball.

Longino knows the Villanova history and said he’s ready to make an impact by just working hard and doing “whatever the coaches need me to do.”

“I’m really just a team player,” Longino said. “I have a high basketball IQ, and that’s something that [Villanova] breeds into all their players.”

Whether Longino is Philly tough is to be determined, but he meets some of the prerequisites. He plays aggressive defense and takes on the biggest challenges, and, of course, he’s a Sixers fan.

“If any year, this is the year,” Longino said of the Sixers’ championship aspirations. “So I think they got it.”