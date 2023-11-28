Temple quarterback E.J. Warner will enter the NCAA transfer portal

In a move that came as no surprise, Temple quarterback E.J. Warner announced Tuesday night on social media that he will enter the transfer portal.

He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Warner said Tuesday was a “tough day and an exciting one.”

“I am forever grateful to Temple University, Coach [Stan] Drayton, and Coach [Danny] Langsdorf for the opportunity they gave me to pursue my dream of playing college football,” Warner, the son of NFL great Kurt Warner, posted in a statement. “Knowing the belief they had in me and wanting to help them bring back the winning ways of Temple football is what makes this so tough.”

Warner likely will be a highly sought-after player in the transfer portal. He entered the season on the Maxwell Award watch list, given to the most outstanding player in college football. He leaves Temple as one of the better quarterbacks in program history. He set single-season records this year in passing touchdowns (23) and 300-yard games (four). He also became the first Owl to have two 3,000-yard seasons.

Warner, who grew up in Arizona, threw for 330 yards and two scores in Friday night’s 45-21 loss to Memphis. The defeat dropped Temple’s record to 3-9 on the season. The Owls also went 3-9 last year, when Warner became the starting quarterback as a freshman two games into the season.

After the loss Friday to Memphis, Warner was asked about his future.

“Please don’t ask me that right now,” he said. “Focus on the seniors. Focus on the season.”

The writing, it seemed, was on the wall.

