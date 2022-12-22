Temple announced the hiring of Bryan Green as its new soccer coach on Thursday morning.

Green has coached at the Division I level for 20 years, including the last four at Louisville as associate head coach.

In those four years, Green helped lead the Cardinals to three NCAA Tournament appearances and their first-ever ACC Atlantic Division championship in 2021. Prior to Louisville, Green served as the head coach at Belmont University for five seasons where he coached three All-Conference players and 2017 Horizon League Freshman of the Year standout, Matteo Bennati.

Green replaces Brian Rowland, whose contract Temple athletic director Arthur Johnson declined to renew last month after going 24-43-13 in his five seasons at Temple.

”My family and I are very excited to be joining the Temple University family,” Green said. “Temple University is a special place and, throughout this process, Arthur [Johnson], [executive senior associate athletics director for compliance and student affairs] Kristy [Bannon] and the rest of the athletic department demonstrated their passion for Temple athletics, commitment to the success of Temple men’s soccer and their excitement for the men’s soccer program.”

Green’s other coaching stops were as an assistant at Drexel, West Virginia, Keystone College, Stroudsburg University, and his alma mater, Elizabethtown College. During that span, he went to five NCAA Tournaments and led Keystone to a No. 2 national ranking.

» READ MORE: Temple signs 25 players in Stan Drayton’s first true recruiting class with the Owls

”Bryan has everything we are looking for to lead our program,” Johnson said. “I am excited to see him develop our student-athletes while ‘Bringing Out the Greatness’ in them.”

Temple is scheduled to hold an introductory press conference for Green in January.