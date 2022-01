Temple coach Aaron McKie huddles with his team against USC during the second half at the Liacouras Center on Nov. 13, 2021. Read more

Temple’s men’s basketball game against South Florida, scheduled for Saturday afternoon at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Fla., has been postponed because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Bulls’ program.

This is the fourth postponement for the Owls (10-6) this season, and the third because of the virus’ impact on an opposing team. The most recent postponement was Wednesday’s game against Wichita State. .

It has yet to be determined if the game will be rescheduled. Temple’s next game is scheduled for Tuesday at 7 p.m. against Cincinnati at the Liacouras Center.