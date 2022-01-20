Temple’s men’s basketball game against South Florida, scheduled for Saturday afternoon at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Fla., has been postponed because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Bulls’ program.

This is the fourth postponement for the Owls (10-6) this season, and the third because of the virus’ impact on an opposing team. The most recent postponement was Wednesday’s game against Wichita State. .

It has yet to be determined if the game will be rescheduled. Temple’s next game is scheduled for Tuesday at 7 p.m. against Cincinnati at the Liacouras Center.