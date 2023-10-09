Temple coach Stan Drayton reflects on UTSA loss and slow start to conference play

Temple head coach Stan Drayton evaluated his team at the halfway mark following a loss to UTSA at Lincoln Financial Field that pushed the Owls to 0-2 in conference play.

“I’d like to have more wins,” Drayton said. “I thought this game showed that we have a whole lot more to give. These are times when Temple Owls step up and I don’t hear any excuses coming out of our locker room. We just have not been consistent with our execution.”

Drayton spoke to the media on Monday afternoon following film sessions of Saturday’s 49-34 loss. He also provided first thoughts on Saturday’s matchup at North Texas and provided injury updates.

The Owls have turned the ball often this season, especially in the form of fumbles. Just this past week against UTSA, a fumble from true freshman running back Joquez Smith and a strip sack fumble by E.J. Warner both led to Roadrunner touchdowns.

“Absolutely self-inflicted,” Drayton said. “Defenses have taken advantage of poor fundamentals and a lack of focus in the way we are carrying the football right now. If Joquez is going to carry the football for us, then he needs to carry that football like it’s our family.”

Temple made the same mistakes two weeks ago in Tulsa, and it cost them that game as well. While this is a point of concern for Drayton, he expects these self-inflicted issues to resolve themselves.

When the Owls play North Texas, they will be without several players. Drayton said linebacker D.J. Woodbury has a long-term injury with no timetable to return. Woodbury is fifth on the Owls with 24 total tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss. Drayton also mentioned that wide receiver Amad Anderson Jr. tried to give it a go this past week but couldn’t run at full capacity. Linebacker Yvandy Rigby has not played since suffering a Week 2 injury at Rutgers. Drayton said things are looking positive and he could play against North Texas.

North Texas and the Owls sit in similar places. Each team will look to get their first conference win this Saturday, and they are 2-2 in nonconference play.

“North Texas is going to bring great team speed,” Drayton said. “They’ve got two really quick and fast receivers that are real threats. They have a running back that I think is really, really good. It’s very tough to get behind them in that system.”