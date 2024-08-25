Stan Drayton won’t name a starting quarterback ahead of Temple’s opener against Oklahoma

Temple football kicks off its 2024 campaign this week, and head coach Stan Drayton is seemingly very confident in his new team.

The Owls added more than 40 players this offseason, but lost team captains like linebackers Jordan Magee (Washington Commanders) and Yvandy Rigby (Baltimore Ravens), and tight end David Martin-Robinson (Tennessee Titans). And although they have options, they are still looking for a starting quarterback after E.J. Warner left for conferencerival Rice in December.

Drayton took the podium Sunday afternoon with Friday’s game against Oklahoma (7 p.m. ESPN) in mind, noting how much better he feels about his team — while admitting it still has more work to do.

“These guys have put a great body of work in,” Drayton said after Sunday’s practice. “We’re just not done getting better. We’ve taken some steps in the right direction — no question about it — but we understand and are very real about the work that needs to continue to be put in as we approach, not just Oklahoma, but the rest of the season.”

Drayton mum on starting QB vs. Sooners

The biggest news from Sunday was Drayton’s update on the quarterback battle — or lack thereof.

Former Rutgers quarterback Evan Simon and second-year Owl Forrest Brock remained the strongest contenders through the summer, but rising sophomore Tyler Douglas entered the conversation two weeks ago. Though no one has officially taken the reins, Drayton said there are clear first, second, and third options under center, but did not elaborate who would get the start Friday night.

“I have a great competitive situation going on in that room right now, and I don’t want to lose that edge,” Drayton said. “I’m just probably going to make that decision [on] game day. Our guys are getting better because of the competition in that room, and there’s a lot of respect for one another that I want to keep going.”

In fact, Drayton didn’t name many starters on either side of the ball. Linebacker D.J. Woodbury, who was named one of the newest single-digit players, will be calling the plays, and single-digit safety Andreas Keaton will anchor the secondary.

Every other spot on the field seems up for grabs.

Temple will have a rotating defensive line this season, utilizing as many as eight players up front in defensive coordinator Everett Withers’ new 4-3 scheme. Transfer linebacker Tyquan King will back up Woodbury, and Drayton mentioned junior college transfers Tyler Lepolo and Eric Stuart as potential starters as well.

Nowhere to go but up for the ground game

Temple bolstered its depth on offense in the spring and summer, and Drayton feels his team has several weapons he could alternate depending on situations and opponents. Former Maryland running back Antwain Littleton could have a large role in the offense as a physical back who plays well in pass protection and short-yardage situations.

“Being a bigger back, he still has the speed of a smaller back,” Drayton said. “I think we’re running a style of play from a run-game standpoint that fits his skill set. We’re going to use his skill set to the fullest.”

However, Drayton mentioned the offensive line needs to lead the charge if the team’s running game will improve. Last season, the Owls ranked last in the American Athletic Conference in rushing, and they only rushed for more than 100 yards as a team four times.

Drayton said the offensive line is healthy, and he feels more confident in its ability to perform. He echoed that sentiment when speaking about the wide receivers, who added transfer Antonio Jones and returned former walk-on John Adams and transfer Dante Wright.

Starting with the team in the mirror

As their focus shifts to preparing for Oklahoma, the Owls have their sights on one key this week.

“It’s us,” Drayton said. “That’s it. Everything else, we can’t control. What we can control is what happens in this building — how we go about our preparation, how we approach the game, our mindset leading up to the game. We’re going to lock in on us.”

Temple has a tough task ahead against the Sooners. Oklahoma is the No. 16 team in the Associated Press poll and finished 10-3 last season.

Quarterback Jackson Arnold is expected to lead the charge in Norman on Friday night, and the Owls are breaking down his tape from the Sooners’ 38-24 loss to Arizona in the 2023 Alamo Bowl. Drayton also mentioned Oklahoma’s solid defensive front and “talented safeties,” but feels the Sooners’ strategy won’t change much from last year.

Temple has only a handful of days before kicking off Drayton’s third season at the helm, and another 3-9 year could mean trouble for the head coach. This year’s results matter, and Drayton is expecting big things.

“I’m always looking for results,” Drayton said. “How do you define them? You define them either in the win-loss column or in the small victories. For us, it’s both. We have goals to be in an AAC championship very soon here, and to do that, you have to win ball games. If you focus on wins, you can lose details on how to win. They have to achieve those before they win ball games.”