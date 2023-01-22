Skip to content
Temple Owls
Temple topples No. 1 Houston as Damian Dunn leads the way

Aaron McKie's Owls upset a top-ranked team for the first time since 2000.

Temple's Damian Dunn celebrates as Houston's Jamal Shead (right) reacts at the end of Sunday's upset in Houston.Read moreDavid J. Phillip / AP
    by Javon Edmonds
Temple knocked off the nation’s No. 1 men’s basketball team on Sunday for the first time in 23 years.

Damian Dunn scored 16 points as the visiting Owls upset Houston, 56-55. Dunn put the Owls (12-9, 6-2 American Athletic Conference) ahead for good by sinking one of two free throws with 1 minute, 6 seconds left.

Forward Zach Hicks added 12 points for Temple. Jamal Shead paced Houston (18-2, 6-1) with 13 points.

The Owls beat a No. 1 team for the first time since Feb. 20, 2000, when John Chaney’s Temple team beat Cincinnati, 77-69.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

