What lessons did Temple learn from its win over top-ranked Houston? The Owls explain.

The direction of Temple’s season could change on the heels of its 56-55 upset win against top-ranked Houston on Sunday afternoon.

Through 21 games, the Owls disappointed with losses against teams like Wagner and Maryland-Eastern Shore. However, Temple (12-9, 6-2, American Athletic Conference) has managed to win important conference games over the last month.

And with 10 games remaining in their 2022-23 season, energy surrounding the program has increased.

“It was a good shot in the arm for us,” head coach Aaron McKie said about the importance of beating Houston. “Good shot in the arm for the program. Good shot in the arm for the fanbase. We have to follow that up.”

After three months of action, Temple has developed a style of play that jettisons style points for defensive stops. While its approach is less than glamorous, Temple only allows 67.6 points per game, which ranks fourth in the conference.

“It’s something we’ve been hanging our hats on all year,” guard Jahlil White said. “The defensive end is the kind of team we want to be. Just playing defense every single game like how we’ve been is our standard.”

Defensive execution against Houston and other AAC programs has led to more success, as Temple presented matchup problems on defense with White leading the charge. The two-year contributor has proven capable of shutting down premier offensive players.

On the flip side, the team averages 68.6 points per game, which ranks 10th in the conference. Temple has changed the lineup multiple times to improve offensive production. Over the last three weeks, guards Damian Dunn and Khalif Battle have come off the bench.

“We win a lot of them, that’s for sure,” McKie said about close matchups. “All of our games are close, no matter who we are playing.”

Temple’s win over Houston might be the most significant victory of the McKie era. Although impressive, his team must now turn its attention toward the postseason, which is far from a guarantee at this point.

Putting together consistent performances is the next step the Owls must take.

“I feel like we are using it the right way,” Dunn said of the Houston win. “We are coming in here and having a good day of practice.”

Temple has tough games remaining on the schedule. In less than two weeks, it faces third-ranked Houston at The Liacouras Center. They also play against Central Florida twice and have a rematch with Memphis.

Forward Jamille Reynolds, who has been out since December with a thumb injury, could return for this pivotal rematch. In his absence, forwards Nick Jourdain and Kur Jongkuch have stepped up.

“It helps to have a skilled big guy like Jamille [Reynolds] in there that can help you around the rim,” McKie said.

Heading into this week, the Owls sit at second place in the AAC standings. During the final stretch, Temple will need to string together more wins it if has postseason hopes.

It all starts Wednesday against South Florida at The Liacouras Center (7 p.m., ESPN+).

“We are trying to get to the top of the conference,” Dunn said. “We are still not there yet. It just comes with winning ball games. When you win a big one, you just got to hurry up and shift your focus.”