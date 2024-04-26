Temple women’s basketball nabs standout forward Amaya Oliver in the transfer portal

It’s been quite the week for Temple basketball.

On the heels of the men’s program announcing a pair of major signings, women’s coach Diane Richardson made her first splash in the transfer portal by signing former Southern Cal and Loyola Marymount forward Amaya Oliver.

Oliver, a 6-foot-2 forward from Richmond, California, is a major fill after the loss of Demi Washington and fellow forwards Rayne Tucker and Ines Piper to the transfer portal this offseason. Additionally, the Owls second-leading scorer Aleah Nelson due to graduation — as all were key contributors to the Owls’ run to the semifinals of the American Athletic Conference tournament this past season.

Oliver played two seasons at USC for two seasons where she led the Pac-12 conference in offensive rebounds in 2020. In 2022, she transferred to Loyola Marymount where she took a major step forward. After starting in six games and averaging 5.5 points and 4.8 rebounds her junior season, Oliver followed that up by starting in all 30 games last season and she averaged 9.4 points and 5.9 rebounds and finished in double figures in 15 of the 30 games played with three double-doubles.

She’ll join sophomore Jalessa Molina as the only forward on the current roster.