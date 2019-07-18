Maybe his NBA days are over, but Thompson was one of the first guys in the gym Wednesday morning at the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, the same gym where Allen Iverson used to “practice” with the 76ers. This morning, the group gathering was preparing to play for Team Brotherly Love in The Basketball Tournament, a concept now in its sixth season, a single-elimination tournament, 64 teams, all playing for $2 million, winner takes all, title game Aug. 6 in Chicago.