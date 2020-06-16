Gadson may not have the name recognition of former Drexel star Samme Givens or former Temple stars Ramone Moore or Khalif Wyatt or former Creighton star Maurice Watson Jr., but he’s right in the middle of this group, a double-digit scorer in last year’s tournament, part of Team Brotherly Love’s beating heart, a cocaptain with Moore. When Team Brotherly Love reached the quarterfinals of last year’s tournament, Gadson was one of the consistent scorers, a starter as a version of this group knocked off the Syracuse alums last year in Syracuse to reach the quarters.