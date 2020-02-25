A track meet was in progress, indoors at Haverford College, Saturday, just before noon. The races had drawn a little crowd. Men of varying ages, standing around the track, remembering races where one of them came in 25th and another guy 26th, how they’d forgotten they’d even run in the race, except Tom Donnelly had it down, and if the details got hazy, Haverford’s coach could reach into a drawer in his office and find the exact 25th and 26th he was talking about.