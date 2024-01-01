Former Imotep star Tykee Smith declares for 2024 NFL draft, earns Senior Bowl invite

Georgia defensive back Tykee Smith, a former Imhotep standout and West Philadelphia native, has announced his intention to enter the 2024 NFL draft.

The fifth-year senior, who played his first two collegiate seasons at West Virginia, made the decision official on his Instagram. During the 2023 season, Smith set career highs in tackles (70), tackles for loss (8.5) and interceptions (four).

In addition to entering the draft, Smith received and accepted his invite to the 2024 Senior Bowl, which invites to top seniors across the country annually in Mobile, Ala. A rule change this year will allow underclassmen to compete as well at all-star events such as the Senior Bowl.

After spending most of the 2022 season as a reserve and making just four starts, Smith started 12 of Georgia’s 14 games this season.

Smith has played the STAR position for the Bulldogs, a hybrid spot that asked the West Philly native to play both the nickel and safety positions. Over 29 games at Georgia, Smith amassed 101 total tackles (11 for loss), four interceptions, four sacks and seven passes defended.

Over the last couple of season, Smith has developed a close relationship with Syracuse head coach Fran Brown, who previously served as Georgia’s defensive back coach for the last two seasons.

“We talk about everything,” Brown told the Inquirer last year. “We’ve got a lot of the same slang when we’re talking off the field… I love that kid. That’s my guy.”