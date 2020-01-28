The Quakers looked to be an Ivy contender this season, and still could be, since only two games have been played. But dropping those two games to Princeton showed us Penn isn’t what even Penn expected to be. Why’s that? The Quakers knew they’d lost a lot of their defensive prowess to graduation last year. What they didn’t know, they’d be taking a big hit to their depth. You could have expected sophomore Michael Wang and Jonah Charles to be the starting forwards. Neither has played a minute due to injuries. Losing their offensive firepower is a big hit, but it filters all over the rest of the lineup, with everyone was asked to take on bigger roles than expected.