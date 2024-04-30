Lucy Olsen headlines Big 5 women’s basketball award winners

Former Villanova guard Lucy Olsen was named the Big 5 player women’s basketball player of the year on Tuesday following her standout junior season.

Olsen, after leading the Wildcats to the championship game of the inaugural Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament and finishing third in the nation in scoring (23.3 points per game), transferred to Iowa in mid-April.

Olsen also took Big 5 awards for leading scorer and most improved player.

St. Joseph’s racked up the most awards with six. It was headlined by head coach Cindy Griffin taking home Coach of the Year honors after leading the Hawks to a 28-6 record and the Big 5 title.

Additionally, Penn freshman guard Mataya Gayle won Rookie of the Year. Gayle finished third on the team in scoring with 14.3 points per game.

Big 5 women’s awards

Player of the Year: Lucy Olsen, Villanova

Rookie of the Year: Mataya Gayle, Penn

Coach of the Year: Cindy Griffin, St. Joseph’s

Most Improved Player: Lucy Olsen, Villanova

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Lizzy Groetsch, Penn

Leading Scorer: Lucy Olsen, Villanova

Top Free Throw Shooter: Talya Brugler, St. Joseph’s

All-Big 5 first team:

Lucy Olsen, Villanova Talya Brugler, St. Joseph’s Laura Ziegler, St. Joseph’s Jordan Obi, Penn Stina Almquist, Penn Tiarra East, Temple

All-Big 5 second team:

Mackenzie Smith, St. Joseph’s Mataya Gayle, Penn Aleah Nelson, Temple Christina Dalce, Villanova Bella Runyan, Villanova

All-Big 5 honorable mention: