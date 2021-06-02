Former Villanova running back Brian Westbrook, a three-time first-team All-American and the 2001 Walter Payton Award winner as the top FCS player in the country, has been placed on the 2022 ballot for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame, the National Football Foundation announced Wednesday.

Westbrook, who played eight of his nine NFL seasons with the Eagles, was one of four players and two head coaches representing colleges from NCAA divisions other than FBS included on the ballot.

Linebacker Curtis Eller of Villanova, offensive lineman Martin Peterson of Penn, and wide receiver Billy Hess of West Chester were joined by former West Chester coaches Danny Hale and Glenn Killinger on the ballot.

FBS players on the ballot included three from Penn State – linebackers LaVar Arrington and Paul Posluszny, and offensive lineman Steve Wisniewski – along with former Roman Catholic High School star Marvin Harrison, a wide receiver from Syracuse.

NFF members and current Hall of Famers are eligible to vote and must cast their ballot by June 25. After votes are tabulated, the results are submitted to the NFF Honors Court, which will select the class. The 2022 Hall of Fame class is expected to be announced early next year.

The 2021 Hall of Fame class will be honored Dec. 7 at the annual NFF award dinner in Las Vegas. Andy Talley, the Villanova head coach when Westbrook and Eller played for the Wildcats, will be one of the inductees.