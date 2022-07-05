Matt Langel showed up in Houston as what USA Basketball calls a “court coach,” a high-level helper during a 27-player tryout to help determine the United States men’s under-18 national team that would compete in the recent FIBA U18 Americas Championship in Tijuana, Mexico.

The gig was a feather in Langel’s cap. Not a surprise given Colgate’s success over recent years. The former Penn star and Quakers and Temple assistant has established himself in the coaching business.

His job in Houston was to take a group of players, put in some basic offense, and let them compete. The coaches who would take the team to Tijuana were there as observers. What did Langel observe about the two players headed for Villanova?

Did Cam Whitmore stand out against his peers right away?

“He missed the first training session,” Langel said.

So, yes, Whitmore very much stood out, as the only player not there.

“He stayed home to go to his high school graduation” in Maryland, Langel said.

A small thing maybe, but this, Langel thought, spoke to Whitmore’s values. Most players trying to make a national team would blow off the graduation, Langel said, not wanting to threaten this opportunity. Langel was impressed before he ever met Whitmore.

Maybe it also spoke to Whitmore’s confidence. Showing up, he got a quick tutorial — “this is what we’re running” — and hit the court. Langel compared Whitmore’s physique to an 18-year-old future NFL linebacker.

“He got all the rebounds,” Langel said. Even at the college level, the coach said, “I don’t see anybody out-physicaling him.”

That’s why a call was placed to Langel looking for his insights. What can we expect to see right away at Villanova from Whitmore and guard Mark Armstrong? In six games in Tijuana, Whitmore averaged 18.7 points, a bit astounding when you realize the 6-foot-6 forward averaged just over 17 minutes a game, everyone seeing time. Whitmore didn’t merely show off his obvious explosiveness but also his range, making 10 of 22 three-pointers.

“I would be shocked if he’s not in the mix for the [starting] forward spot,” Langel said, referring to the available minutes left behind at Villanova now that Jermaine Samuels has moved on.

Presumably, nobody at Villanova, starting with new head coach Kyle Neptune, would argue the point. Whitmore will show up with expectations. The idea that newcomers automatically have to wait their turn on the Main Line isn’t true, if you think of Jalen Brunson coming in (off a big international summer) and starting, with Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Saddiq Bey later proving ready for quick playing time.

The case for Armstrong is a little more interesting, since Villanova has guards and wings in place, even with Justin Moore’s playing status in doubt at least until January or February after he suffered a torn Achilles tendon in the NCAA Tournament.

With Caleb Daniels, Brandon Slater, and Jordan Longino all expected to grab the lion’s share of court time, and other returnees vying for minutes, where will Armstrong land in the mix?

The way Langel sees it, Armstrong shouldn’t be pigeonholed. Langel goes back to coaching against Kyle Lowry and Randy Foye, then thinks of more recent ‘Nova guards such as Brunson, Ryan Arcidiacono, and Collin Gillespie.

“He’s nothing like any of those guys,” Langel said. By that, he meant that Armstrong has something different, another afterburner gear, which was saying something, Langel added, considering the competition — “guys going to Duke and everywhere else.”

Sometimes the best play, Langel said, was just to get the ball to Armstrong in the open court, let him put on the afterburners. Langel didn’t go to the Tijuana competition, but as starting point guard there, the 6-foot-3 Armstrong averaged 10.7 points in 19½ minutes and had 23 assists, grabbing more steals (11) in the tournament than turnovers (8) he committed.

The competition to make the team was maybe more intense than at the tournament, as the U.S. team easily took out top South American sides Argentina and Brazil in the medal rounds. (Whitmore scored 30 points against Brazil in the June 12 final and was named tournament MVP.)

Although he’s not paying close attention to Villanova’s current team, Langel expects Armstrong to be right in the mix for time. (Another incoming freshman, Brendan Hausen, a shooting guard, also was a top-50 player in his class.)

You want a bottom line? Even without Moore right away, Villanova will have all sorts of ways to put pressure on opposing defenses. Sure, Gillespie and Samuels will be missed, tremendously. They weren’t even supposed to be around last season until the NCAA awarded an extra year to the whole sport because of the pandemic. As fifth-year players, those two were essentially pros playing a college game. That’s how Villanova ended up in the Final Four.

But with Eric Dixon back playing the post, joining Slater and Daniels as the top ‘Nova returnees, the bigger question might be how quickly the new players can pick up things defensively.

For two of them, Matt Langel would tell you, don’t worry about their basketball IQ or their competitiveness. They’re showing up college-ready.

Also, Langel suggested, it is possible to make a good first impression without even being there.