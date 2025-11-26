Villanova knocks off Old Dominion despite first-half struggles, extends win streak to five games

While Villanova was without its nation-leading rebounder, Duke Brennan, on Tuesday night, 7-foot forward Braden Pierce started in Brennan’s place in the Wildcats’ 89-75 win over Old Dominion.

The change forced Kevin Willard to play small more than he would have preferred.

“I mean, I think that’s something that we’re still not very good at,” Willard said. “Because we just haven’t had time to practice. I think the more we practice it, the more we will be comfortable with having five guys out there that can shoot, pass, and dribble.”

Brennan was sidelined with a right ankle sprain that he suffered in last week’s win over La Salle. Brennan has averaged a double-double while leading the country with an average of 14.4 rebounds per game.

With Pierce starting, Villanova (5-1) struggled to find a rhythm on either side of the court. However, forward Tarfara Gapare ended up getting more playing time off the bench with 30 minutes to Pierce’s 13.

The lack of Brennan and the Wildcats’ small-ball lineup struggles was noticeable early in the first half. Villanova gave up a few offensive boards that could have been hauled in.

Villanova tied a season-low nine offensive rebounds with Brennan out, but still won the rebound battle, 34-29. Entering the game, Villanova had double-digit offensive boards in the last four consecutive games, including 18 against Duquesne on Nov. 15.

Beyond the arc, Villanova allowed an ODU team, which averaged 32.7% on three-pointers entering the game, to shoot 47.8% — and 54.5% in the first half.

How does Willard think Villanova should fix that?

“Don’t schedule good shooting teams,” he said.

Turning around early shooting woes

Villanova opened the game shooting a sloppy 1-for-7 on three-pointers, but spun it around in the tail end of the first half, closing with 35.7% from beyond the arc and 45.2% from the field.

Bryce Lindsay knocked down a three-pointer to open Villanova’s second half. With the help of an Acaden Lewis steal, Tyler Perkins broke away on the next possession and finished it on the other end of the court, forcing an ODU timeout.

It allowed Villanova to spin together a 12-3 run to open the back half of the game.

Perkins put together a season-high 21 points, shooting 8-for-13 (61.5%) from the field and 3-for-4 (75%) on three-pointers.

“Tyler just gives us great energy,” Willard said. “I think that’s something that he’s still trying to figure out, a little bit of what he’s doing and what we need him to do. To start the second half, he gets two big steals, gets a layup, and a good pass. Tyler just gives us energy and some toughness. And I think he’s really starting to figure out, how do I play in this system?”

Ball screens and movement

Midway through the second half, Willard motioned to forward Matt Hodge to set a pick for Perkins at the top left of the arc in front of Villanova’s bench.

Hodge set the pick; Perkins shifted left; Then Hodge drove to the basket while hauling in the pass from Perkins and was met at the rim with a foul, stopping him from capping off the pick-and-roll with a dunk.

“I feel like we moved the ball well,” Hodge said. “It allows me to be very versatile.”

Villanova dished out 16 assists and limited its turnovers to just seven. It has been a successful early start for a squad with 13 new faces and a starting freshman point guard.

The team has had 15 or more assists in its last five games.

Lewis, a freshman, led Villanova with four assists. He is currently averaging 5.2 assists per game.

“Well, [Lewis’] super talented,” Willard said. “If you look at college basketball this year, the freshman class is loaded. This is probably one of the best freshman classes, probably about 5 to 10 years. I mean, the [NBA] Draft can be loaded. He’s going to get better and better every game. He’s getting a little bit more comfortable.”

Up next

Villanova is on five-game winning streak. Now, it’ll prepare for a Big 5 clash against Temple (4-2) on Dec. 1 (6:30 p.m., FS1). The winner claims a spot in the championship game of the Big 5 Classic triple-header on Dec. 6 at the Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Villanova leads the all-time series, 50-43.