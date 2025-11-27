Last chance for Temple, Penn State to go bowling, and its playoff time for Villanova and Eastern

For the third consecutive year and the fourth time in the last five years, Villanova will open the FCS playoffs at Villanova Stadium, a place it has not lost since Sept. 24, 2022.

The Wildcats have won 22 straight home games, including the playoffs, and in their last three home playoff games, they have won by a margin of nine points, including last year’s five-point win over Eastern Kentucky.

Villanova’s opening-round matchup will be against the Ivy League’s Harvard on Saturday (noon, ESPN+). The Crimson (9-1, 6-1 Ivy) lost to rival Yale to end the regular season, but both teams earned playoff berths and will be on opposite sides of the bracket. The Ivy League is competing in the FCS playoffs for the first time this season.

Harvard is led by its passing game. Quarterback Jaiden Craig is tied for the 11th most touchdown passes in the FCS (24) and ranks 16th in passing yards (2,722). His 272.2 yards passing per game ranks fifth in the FCS, while Villanova is middle of the pack in defending the pass (213.8 yards, 61st).

On the flip side, Harvard’s defense ranks seventh in rushing yards allowed (105.5 yards) and has surrendered just nine rushing touchdowns, tied for the second-fewest in the FCS. Villanova’s offense ranks 29th in team rushing yards per game (178.6). Sophomore running back Ja’briel Mace has come on strong in light on starting running back David Avit’s injury, gaining 524 of his 600 total rushing yards in the last three games, including a school-record 291 in a win over Towson on Nov. 8.

Experience lies on the side of the Wildcats, who have been here before under Mark Ferrante and have a quarterback in Pat McQuaide that takes care of the football (19 touchdowns to two interceptions.

If the Wildcats win, No. 5 seeded Lehigh (12-0) awaits them. Ferrante has led Villanova to at least the FCS quarterfinal in two of its last three trips to the playoffs.

The BIG number

1,076: That’s the number of receiving yards North Texas wide receiver Wyatt Young has this season, the fourth-highest receiving yards of any wideout in FBS football. Ahead of Friday’s game against Temple, Young has 56 receptions and 10 touchdowns on the year.

One more chance to go bowling

Penn State and Temple will be playing for the right to continue their seasons this weekend. Both teams enter the final week of the regular season at 5-6, and each team is going in very different directions.

The Owls have lost three straight games and now are in danger of failing to end their six-year bowl eligibility drought with North Texas (10-1, 6-1 American Conference) up next in Denton, Texas, on Friday (3:30 p.m., ESPN). The Mean Green, though, found out earlier this week that head coach Eric Morris will take the Oklahoma State job at the conclusion of their season, which could end with a College Football Playoff berth. Temple and K.C. Keeler will be hoping to play spoiler.

North Texas’ offense ranks first nationally in scoring (46.4 points) and total offense (503.3) with gunslinger Drew Mestemaker (3,469 yards, 26 touchdowns) behind center. But if the Owls are to pull off the upset, they’ll need running back Jay Ducker to have a monster game against the North Texas’ fifth-worst rushing defense nationally (211.2 rushing yards allowed per game) and keep the Mean Green offense at bay.

Meanwhile, the Nittany Lions are looking to punctuate a lost season with a fifth straight bowl appearance and their 11th trip over the last 12 seasons. The offense has found its groove behind Kaytron Allen, who became the program’s all-time leading rusher last weekend, and Nick Singleton, who tied Saquon Barkley for the most all-purpose touchdowns in school history.

On Saturday they’ll play Rutgers(3:30 p.m. BTN), who hasn’t beat Penn State since 1988 and is winless in conference play against the Nittany Lions since joining the Big Ten in 2014.

Considering the Nittany Lions’ heavy-run approach, Rutgers (5-6, 2-6 Big Ten) will have to prove it can stop the ground game. The Scarlet Knights’ defense ranks 129th in rushing yards allowed (201.7) and give up 31.1 points per game, which ranks in near the bottom nationally. With Penn State riding a two-game winning streak and plenty of momentum heading into Piscataway, N.J., it could be a long day for Rutgers on Saturday, who is also fighting for bowl eligibility.

Three questions

🏈 What’s Penn looking for in a new head coach now that Ray Priore is stepping down? Priore, who has had a touchpoint on the program for close to 40 years across many coaching positions, his last 11 as head coach of the Quakers, in many ways, signifies the end of a long era at Penn. Who comes in next will be looking to kickstart a program that has fallen in recent seasons, but with Priore in the building, the Quakers captured 12 Ivy League titles, two back-to-back with him as head coach in 2015 and 2016.

🏈 How will Eastern look after having a week off to prepare for Saturday’s Division III playoff game against Franklin and Marshall College (noon, watch live)? If we’re looking at history, just fine. The Eagles, who are coming off a 39-37 nail-biter against King’s College on Sept. 27, had a bye week and dropped 37 points on Delaware Valley College on Oct. 11, which perennially is one of the better teams in the MAC.

🏈 How big or (not) will the exodus for the transfer portal be starting next week after Penn State’s regular season finale against Rutgers on Saturday? The word is that players have an affinity for interim head coach Terry Smith, but is it enough to play in whatever bowl a six-win Big Ten team would compete in after such a tumultuous season? Not to rip off a Band-Aid, but this was the No. 2 team in the nation at one point. Wild.

Game of the week

No. 1 Ohio State at No. 15 Michigan (Saturday, noon, Fox 29)

One of the most dominant rivalries in all of college football finds the Wolverines as 9.5-point underdogs at home against the 10-0 Buckeyes. There’s nothing Michigan would love to do more than beat OSU, and if they can, it should be just enough to find the Wolverines cracking a spot in the newly expanded 12-team College Football Playoff.

