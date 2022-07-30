By all accounts, Collin Gillespie’s performance in the NBA Summer League had put him in a strong position to make the Denver Nuggets’ regular-season squad after signing a free-agent two-way contract.

But the Nuggets announced Saturday that Gillespie had suffered a lower leg fracture and underwent surgery Friday night in Philadelphia.

“He will be out indefinitely,” the Nuggets said in the release.

According to Gillespie’s father, Jim, Collin was at Villanova this week helping with a team practice.

“He was dribbling up court on fast break and someone in a trail position dove to take the ball away but got his leg,” Jim Gillespie said in a text. “Surgery was yesterday and all the doctors feel he will [make] a full recovery. Hopefully back on the floor in 5-6 months.”

The surgery was performed at Bryn Mawr Hospital, Jim Gillespie said, and the injury was above the right ankle. (The team had announced the injury being to the left leg, but Gillespie’s father said it was actually the right leg.)

The former Villanova star had impressed this summer. This was the write-up on Gillespie from Mile High Sports: “Though the shooting percentages weren’t great, Gillespie showed the ability to create a shot for himself and others. The gap in athleticism will be an adjustment for him, but Gillespie showed poise in several situations during Summer League, and he was perhaps Denver’s most reliable scorer and playmaker on the roster.

“As long as Gillespie can continue adjusting to the speed of the NBA and remain a quality three-point shooter, he will have a long NBA career ahead of him. Many teams look for backup guards like Gillespie, and the Nuggets may need to do the same sooner or later.”