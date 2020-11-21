If you dig back into your Villanova history, it’s hard to find higher praise than that. Dixon, despite being state player of the year at Abington, was not an automatic Villanova recruit. If he’s got 255 pounds now on his 6-foot-8 frame, there was more then. Wright remembers watching him, not seeing the pace up and down the floor he expects, saying to an assistant, “I don’t know. He’s a great kid. He’s talented. I don’t know if he’s going to want to do the things …”