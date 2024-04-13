Villanova forward Eric Dixon declares for NBA Draft

Villanova’s Eric Dixon is declaring for the 2024 NBA draft, he announced on social media on Saturday.

The 6-foot-8 forward has one year of collegiate eligibility remaining due to COVID-19, but will look to test the professional waters. Dixon led the Wildcats with 16.6 points and 6.5 rebounds per game this season, and his departure will further deplete Villanova’s frontcourt.

“As a young kid from Abington, Pennsylvania all I ever wanted to do was make my hometown proud,” Dixon wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Dixon redshirted his freshman season in 2019-20 and stuck with the program through the retirement of head coach Jay Wright and the advent of NIL. He was a key member of the Wildcats’ 2022 Final Four team and was the only returning member from that starting lineup on the roster this season.

Dixon is the second Villanova player to declare for the 2024 draft, joining sophomore guard Mark Armstrong, who announced his intentions on Wednesday.

