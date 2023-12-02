FCS playoffs: Villanova cruises past Youngstown State and into the quarterfinals

Villanova’s keys to success all season have been simple: stop the run, win the ground game, and find a few explosive plays on offense.

With those in mind, their FCS playoff matchup with Youngstown State couldn’t have gone any better.

The No. 8 Wildcats (10-2) cruised to a 45-28 victory over the Penguins (8-5) in the second round at Villanova Stadium. The Wildcats held the Penguins to 2.7 yards per run, ran for 191 yards, and used four passes of 30-plus yards to earn the win.

Villanova advanced to the FCS quarterfinals, where it will face No. 1 South Dakota State (11-0) or Mercer (9-3).

Advertisement

On thin ice

The Penguins went into Saturday’s game leading the FCS in time of possession with 35 minutes per game. They controlled the ball against Villanova — but the Wildcats let them do little with it.

In 34 minutes, 49 seconds, the Penguins managed 82 rushing yards. Youngstown State quarterback Mitch Davidson threw for 287 yards, but 153 came as the Penguins tried to mount a furious fourth-quarter comeback. Any chance of a Youngstown State win ended when Villanova cornerback Ice Waxter — yes, really — picked off the Penguins quarterback.

Redshirt sophomore linebacker Shane Hartzell led Villanova with 14 tackles, including a key fourth-down sack late in the third quarter. Senior linebacker Brendan Bell added nine. Sophomore safety Christian Sapp had an interception as well, as Villanova’s defense picked off Davidson twice.

Offense heating up

The Penguins had no answers for Villanova’s rushing attack all game. After stopping the first run, Villanova quarterback Connor Watkins ran for 18 yards on second down, and the Wildcats rolled from there.

Eighty-three of the Wildcats’ 191 rushing yards came on the game’s first drive. Graduate running back Jalen Jackson had 11 carries for 81 yards and two touchdowns, and was tackled a half-yard away from a third. Fellow graduate DeeWil Barlee had seven carries for 61 yards and another touchdown. Watkins had nine carries for 56 yards and two touchdowns.

» READ MORE: QUIZ: Which Big 5 team are you?

Flightless birds

Though Davidson ended the game with more passing yards, Watkins was more effective. Villanova’s quarterback finished 12-of-21 for 275 yards and a touchdown. Villanova had four passing plays for more than 30 yards, while Youngstown State had just two.

Leading, 14-7, in the second quarter and with the ball at their own 3-yard line, Villanova took control on two long passes. First, Watkins found sophomore tight end Antonio Johnson over the middle for a 34 yard completion, Johnson’s longest catch of his Villanova career. After an incomplete pass, Watkins found sophomore receiver Jaylan Sanchez wide open over the middle for a 64 yard score. It was Villanova’s ninth completion for more than 60 yards this season.

Moving on

With the win, the Wildcats advanced to the FCS quarterfinals for the second time in three seasons.

As for the Penguins, they won’t have to wait long for revenge. Youngstown State will play at Villanova on Aug. 29, 2024.