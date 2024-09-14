Transfer goalie Hannah Dickinson is bringing a sense of optimism for Villanova women’s soccer team

Head coach Samar Azem is feeling more optimistic than ever at the helm of Villanova women’s soccer.

The Wildcats struggled against Big East competition last season, as they one just one conference game en route to a 4-7-7 overall record. But in her third season as head coach, Azem is determined to forge a different outcome.

Though Villanova lost Thursday night against Bucknell, the Wildcats sit at 3-4 so far this season.

One source of Azem’s optimism is new goalkeeper Hannah Dickinson. The junior from Seattle transferred to Villanova from Southern California in January. Dickinson’s individual talent and Pac-12 experience are heightening the team’s chances to contend in the Big East tournament. The Wildcats have not made the Big East playoffs since 2019.

At 5-foot-11, Dickinson was a formidable shot-stopper for the Trojans. She started 14 of 15 games for USC in 2023 as a sophomore, including an NCAA Tournament second-round appearance, and notched five shutouts.

As she succeeded with the Trojans, the prospect of transferring did not cross Dickinson’s mind — much less from a large university of more than 20,000 undergrads to a Catholic institution of less than 7,000 — until late last season.

During Dickinson’s search, Azem expressed interest and instantly made a strong impression. Dickinson was drawn to Villanova’s player-driven philosophy, academic excellence, and strong sense of community on and off the soccer field.

“It was one of my first conversations [with a head coach] that didn’t feel like a business transaction,” Dickinson said. “I felt like [Azem] was genuinely interested in me and wanted to help me make the best decision.”

A campus visit confirmed that Villanova had what Dickinson was looking for.

By January, she traveled across the country to play at Villanova’s Higgins Soccer Complex. She described the Main Line as pleasantly “old-timey” in contrast to USC’s expansive campus and urban setting.

“I had my sights set on going [to Villanova] in the spring for the reason of getting to know the team and getting to play a little bit,” Dickinson said. “There were a couple games in the spring, so I thought that was pretty essential to my performance now.”

Dickinson has been a major force in shaping Villanova’s defensive organization. So far, she’s helped the Wildcats clinch shutout wins over Temple, Penn, and Jacksonville.

Dickinson’s performance in the opening weeks of the season earned her Big East Goalkeeper of the Week and a spot on the Big East Weekly Honor Roll. With 10 saves in back-to-back games against No. 1 Florida State and Wake Forest earlier this month, Dickinson is the conference leader in total saves with 31.

“We knew when we recruited [Dickinson] that she was a very smart goalkeeper,” Azem said following the 1-0 loss to Wake Forest. “She can keep the back line very organized, and she’s very strong in the air. She showed that [against Wake Forest].”

Working closely with assistant coach Erin Scott, who also joined the program in the spring, Dickinson has adapted smoothly to a new style of play. Most of the adjustments that Dickinson has made since joining the Wildcats involve learning to read and react to the high-pressure offenses of East Coast teams.

“I’ll be honest, the play out here is way more physical,” Dickinson said. “It’s incredibly interesting to see how different both the coasts are, and it adds to your game a little bit.”

With only one more game left until conference play, the Wildcats are approaching a critical part of the season. On Sunday, Villanova will travel to Ithaca, N.Y., to face Cornell (1-2-3).

Building an impenetrable defense is key as Villanova looks to improve upon last year’s underwhelming Big East performance. The Wildcats’ challenging nonconference schedule has prepared them to keep pace with some of the highest-level teams in the country.

“When we hit conference, we want to be hitting our stride,” Dickinson said. “It’s not just the coaches that are driving it. We really want to win.”