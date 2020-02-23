This season had started with three straight losses. Nobody had Villanova doing much of anything in the Big East. Perretta had said he was glad he was coaching this one, since it would have been so frustrating for his successor. Instead, this turned out to be a Perretta team in every way, now 10-6 in the league, 17-10 overall. Far from perfect Sunday, with 20 turnovers. But they got the shots they wanted and defended all over the court. They somehow looked like the better team out there, as DePaul dropped to 25-4 overall.