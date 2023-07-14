Former Villanova guard Jahvon Quinerly transfers again, this time to Memphis

Point guard Jahvon Quinerly is now a Memphis Tiger. On Thursday, the former Villanova player, who transferred to Alabama in 2019, unveiled on social media that he had decided to play at Memphis for coach Penny Hardaway. As a graduate transfer, Quinerly is eligible to play immediately.

The New Jersey product was one of the nation’s top high school players when he was recruited to Villanova in 2018. Quinerly was a late entry into the transfer portal, only announcing on June 25 that he would look to transfer for his final season of eligibility.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound guard averaged 8.7 points this past season for Alabama, along with 3.6 assists. Alabama, a No. 1 seed entering the tournament, was eliminated in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament by San Diego State.

In four combined seasons at Villanova and Alabama, Quinerly averaged 10 points and 3 assists. His best season came in 2021-22 when he averaged 13.8 points and 4.2 assists for the Crimson Tide. Quinerly played sparingly during his lone season at Villanova under Jay Wright, averaging just 9.1 minutes despite being a five-star recruit.