Samuels isn’t a future NBA lottery pick. He has a professional future, but we don’t know in what country. That shot often goes cold as quickly as it heats up. He isn’t (yet) in the pantheon of recent Villanova players from NCAA Tournament heroics. Yet when it comes to those spouted clichés you hear coming out of the Main Line about “playing Villanova basketball” and “attitude” and all the rest, Jermaine Samuels defines it all as well as anybody.