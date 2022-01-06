Villanova has had its share of basketball legends, but only three players in history can claim to be the leading scorer on a team that won an NCAA title so it makes sense that the school will retire Josh Hart’s jersey at halftime of a Jan. 19 game with Marquette at the Finneran Pavilion.

In addition to being a first-team all-American in 2017, Hart led the 2016 national title winners in both scoring and rebounding, and was a two-time Big East tournament MVP.

While Villanova retires jerseys, the school doesn’t retire numbers, other than the No. 11 worn by Paul Arizin, so Brandon Slater will keep wearing the No. 3 once worn by Hart, who now plays for the New Orleans Pelicans. Hart is one of 19 players to be honored in this way, in addition to three former coaches and the late legendary trainer Jake Nevin.

In announcing the honor, Villanova noted that Hart is the only Villanova player in history to record 1,900 or more points (1,921), 800 or more rebounds ((812), 250 or more assists (266) and 150 or more steals (161).

“We’re thrilled to be able to honor a true Villanova basketball legend,” Villanova coach Jay Wright said in a statement. “Josh is a relentless competitor who elevated our team from the moment he joined us as a freshman. His tenacity as a rebounder, scorer and defender was instrumental to our team’s success.”

